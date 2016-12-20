Highland community-build school project wins £50k boost

A SCOTTISH village has won funding to help pave the way for a community-build school.

Strontian Community School Building has received a Scottish Land Fund injection of £50,825 towards purchasing a plot of land next to Ardnamurchan High School, at Drimnatorran.

The purchase is part of an innovative proposal under which the group plans to build a community-owned school that it will lease, in the short term, to Highland Council and later turn it into housing.

Funding for the building will come from a loan and a community shares offer.

Donald McCorkindale, chair of Strontian Community School Building, said: “We are delighted the Scottish Land Fund has made this grant. It is a huge boost not only in financial terms but in the confidence placed in this ground breaking initiative.”

John Watt, of the Scottish Land Fund Committee, said: “This unique proposal has both community and public sector support and includes a longer term plan that will see the community owned building designed to be converted into much needed housing in the future.”

Roseanna Cunning, Secretary for Land Reform, said: “The ownership of this will allow them to progress their ambitious and innovative project to initially house the local primary school and, in the longer-term, provide much needed affordable housing.”