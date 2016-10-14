Highland charity offers taster health walks

SOIRBHEAS, the community charity of Glen Urquhart and Strathglass, is keen to encourage others to recognise the benefit of walking and hope to establish a Health Walk group in Drumnadrochit.

We all know we should take more exercise but sometimes we just need a bit of encouragement to start us on the right path! With this in mind Soirbheas has organised two ‘taster’ Health Walks to take place in October, to help encourage local interest. The walks will take approximately 30-45 minutes and will be suitable for all abilities.

Anyone keen to give it a go should meet at the car park behind Scotmid in Drumnadrochit at 1.30pm on Tuesday 4th and or Tuesday 25th October.

No special equipment is required, but it is requested that anyone participating wears suitable clothing and footwear. In addition to the benefits to general health, Health Walks are all about socialising and making new friends (please leave dogs at home).

The walk will end with a cup of tea and a chat to hear your feedback and ideas. We hope that you can join us to learn how enjoyable walking can be!

We are also looking for Health Walk Volunteers who will be willing to undertake training to lead the walks in the future.

If you are interested in becoming involved, please join us on one of the ‘taster’ sessions if you can or if you can’t make these dates but are still keen to learn more then get in touch with Carol Masheter on 0751 445 2783 or carolmasheter@soirbheas.org

