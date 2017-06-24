Hibs ace Marvin Bartley in bid to help Grenfell fire victims

Hibernian star Marvin Bartley has appealed to the sporting world to help him raise money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire so that they can start to rebuild their lives.

The midfielder posted a plea on Twitter as he urged his ‘friends in sport’ to help out by donating signed shirts or anything that could be auctioned or raffled off to raise money.

The 30-year-old wrote: “Since the disaster in London I’ve sat back and read people’s stories of losing loved ones, everything they own and in the worst circumstances, both.

“The more I read, the more I appreciate how this could have happened to any one of us, or close friends, or even our own family members.

“In light of this, I want to help raise money to offer as many people as possible a helping hand in rebuilding their lives.

“Imagine losing everything you own.

“I’m calling on all my friends in sport to help by donating a signed shirt or anything signed that can be put into a flash auction / raffle.

“All money raised will be donated to help these people in their time of need. Your help will be sincerely appreciated.”

The message has already been retweeted by Bartley’s fellow midfielder Scott Martin, Celtic’s Liam Henderson, who played alongside Bartley at Easter Road last season, as well as Reading winger Garath McCleary, Bolton Wanderers star Jem Karacan and Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce.

Bartley is no stranger to a good cause - the former Leyton Orient man and his girlfriend Sacha helped serve Christmas dinner at a temporary shelter run by homelessness charity Crisis last year.

Bartley said at the time: “Crisis have a shelter in Edinburgh and I live here now so I feel like I’ll be helping my local community. It’s something I’m very passionate about because homelessness could happen to anyone.”