Hen party ends in tragedy as Livingston woman dies in Benidorm

A SCOTTISH hen party ended in tragedy after a women fell to her death from an apartment in Benidorm.

Police in Spain arrested one British man after newlywed, Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian died on Saturday morning in the Spanish beach resort.

The incident reportedly happened in the tourist area of Benidorm. Picture: EPA/M Lorenzo

The man, who is believed to have been staying in the same block with four friends, was later released without charge.

Kirsty, 27, had been married less than year, tying the knot with Adam Maxwell in September 2016.

A crowdfunding campaign set up by the young women’s friends to bring her home had reached £20,000 last night - doubling the initial target.

The JustGiving donation page described Kirsty as a “beautiful” and asked for help to bring her “home to where she belongs after this terrible tragedy.”

Online tributes poured in for the new bride who was part of a group of more than 30 women that attended the hen do.

Annette Fleming wrote: “My heart is breaking for the whole family. I’ve known Kirsty for over 20 years and she was one of the most beautiful girls ever.”

Elaine Urquhart from West Lothian said: “So sorry to here this about such a beautiful lady gonna miss you.”

Nici Gill, another to post condolences on Facebook, said: “I’m so sorry for you and all the family.”

Another friend, Kelayne Bell, encouraged people to donate to the donation page: “Please donate whatever you can to bring our beautiful friend home. We need her home.”

Kirsty’s body was found near the swimming pool at the Apartamentos Payma on Saturday morning.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Benidorm on April 29.”

He added: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British man.”

To donate to the BringOurGirlHome JustGiving page visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Bringourgirlhome?