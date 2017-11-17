Helicopter and aircraft collide over Buckinghamshire

Have your say

A helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a mid-air collision over Buckinghamshire.

Both of the aircraft are understood to have come from Wycombe Air Park and collided near Waddesdon shortly after midday.

A spokesman for the airstrip, near High Wycombe, said: “Wycombe Air Park can confirm that at 12 o’clock local today we were informed of an incident north-west of Aylesbury involving two aircraft from Wycombe Air Park.”

Emergency services including air ambulance are currently at the scene.