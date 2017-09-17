Heightened security at tourists spots in Edinburgh

Have your say

Top tourist attractions Edinburgh Castle and the National Museum of Scotland have heightened their security after the Parsons Green terror bombing in London.

Visitors to the museum - the city’s most popular visitor attraction - waited in a lengthy queue at peak times yesterday, before staff searched bags and asked basic security questions.

The NMS, on Chamber Street, welcomed 1.81million visitors last year, slightly more than Edinburgh Castle.

Yesterday a visitor said: “It was quite reassuring that they are doing extra security checks but it’s horrible that we in a position where tourist attractions feel it is necessary.”

Edinburgh Castle also confirmed it was upping its security measures just days after an explosive device sent a firewall through a packed London Underground train, injuring 29 people.

Yesterday the organisation tweeted: “With the increased UK security level, please note extra security checks are in place today. Thanks for your co-operation and patience.”

Meanwhile the decision was made to cancel all tours and events at the Scottish Parliament whilst security threat level remains at critical.