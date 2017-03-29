Heather Reid shares optimism over future of science education

‘Heather the Weather’ spent 15 years greeting the nation with her trademark “Hello there” as Reporting Scotland’s effervescent meteorologist.

Between May 1994 and December 2009, Heather Reid was the BBC’s senior weather forecaster and an alumna of cultural icons and household names.

Heather Reid. Picture: PA

Off-camera, she was building a reputation as an esteemed physicist, educational consultant and has since become heavily involved in promoting science through education.

Heather was born in Paisley in 1969, and proceeded to study at Edinburgh University, leaving four years later with an honours degree in Physics. She then proceeded to study for her Masters degree in Image Processing at the university’s Meteorology department.

{http://www.scotsman.com/200voices/cultural-icons/heather-reid/|Read more on Scotsman 200 >>}