Tom Ford’s Soleil collection sure to give you sunny disposition

A makeover at Harvey Nichols lets you try Tom Ford’s new Soleil collection before you buy

The treatment

A make over with the Tom Ford Soleil 2016 collection at their counter at Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh, £30 (redeemable on products).

Why go?

It’s nearly summer and, thus, you have the perfect excuse to update your makeup routine with something from this luxury beauty brand’s latest collection, Soleil, as well as some of their other beauty offerings.

Our spy says

“Do you have a waiting list for any of the products?” I ask make-up artist Jade, who is painting my face at my recent appointment with Tom Ford.

“See those bags,” she says, pointing to a long row of black boutique totes with the gold logo on them. “Customers will be coming in to pick them up later.”

Wow, and I’d always thought waiting lists were a myth. Not so at Tom Ford, where their most desirable products jet off the shelves. Anyway, these goodies aren’t cheap, so an on counter makeover is the perfect way to try before buying.

Jade removes my foundation and starts from the base up with a moisturiser followed by the fluffy new apricot coloured Radiance Moisture Souffle (£70), which imparts skin with a healthy glow.

Her brushes flicker underneath my eyes as she covers up my purple shadows with a peach potion, then she picks up the sponge tipped Concealing Pen (£42) to layer on top, before applying some Perfecting Foundation (£64) to the rest of my face. I like a dewy, rather than a powdery matte finish, so this works perfectly for me.

Colour-wise, and after my lids have been primed, Jade applies some of the coveted new Cream and Powder Eyeshadow (£46) in Golden Peach.

It features a copper metallic on the bottom tier of the white pot, then a fine gold glitter on the top (which Jade applies with her finger).

It looks va-va-voom, especially once I’ve had a couple of coats of the feathering Ultra Length Mascara (£35) and High Definition Eyeliner pencil (£30), the latter of which is totally budge proof (so Jade recommends smudging quickly if you want a softer look, before it sets firm).

Finally, she strokes on the highlighter and blusher from the covetable Soleil Contouring Compact (£78, pictured) in The Afternooner.

The results

There are cheekbones where once there were hamster jowls, while my lids are gilded and long lashed. I just wish I was jetting off to Mustique, as oppose to going into the office.

• 30-34 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, 0131-524 8388, www.harveynichols.com, www.tomford.com