Spa Spy: The new Chanel Coco Codes Spring 2017 colour collection

The treatment

Playing with the new Chanel Coco Codes Spring 2017 colour collection, which is on counter on 27 January, www.chanel.com. Venue: dressing table, mi casa.

Why go?

Every make-up range launched by Chanel since Lucia Pica – global creative make-up and colour designer – took over the role last year has got us excited. Her newest creations for 2017 consist of 16 pieces, all of which are inspired by the five iconic colours of this fashion house – red, black, gold, white and beige.

Our spy says

First of all, I’m a little bit nervous about the most collectable and fancy looking of the new palettes – the limited edition Exclusive Creation Coco Codes (£49).

I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do with it – is it for cheeks, contouring, highlighter? The compact contains four square powder shades – bronze, pearly white, gold and a primary red. If I swish the soft brush (included) around, then apply, I give myself a strange dappled look that doesn’t look quite right.

Hmm, I decide to apply them with my fingers, or use them as eyeshadow. Pica would approve, as she is big on red eyeshadow, if her debut beauty look, Le Rouge, was anything to go by.

Less challenging is the gorgeous Les 4 Ombres Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Elegants (£42). In the compact, the shadows resemble four golden military buttons in a presentation case. I smooth on the palest gilded eyeshadow – so pretty, and no glitter, hooray – then there are two deeper ochre-injected golds for the orbit and a perfect chestnut brown to trace the lash line. Smitten.

There’s also a soft Stylo-Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner (£21) in Mat Taupe (also available in Noir Petrole, pictured) – which does something wonderful to blue eyes.

I didn’t want to fall in love with ANOTHER Chanel lip colour, but its recent releases have become my faves of all time. For example, there was last autumn’s Rouge Allure Lip Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour (I wear the nude shade Amoureaux every day, £26) and Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Tentation (£26) – aka the only red I like (or, more accurately, that likes me).

They’ve followed those up with Rouge Allure Luminous Satin Lip Colour (£28) in Ardente. It’s like a cross between raspberry, coral and scarlet, but the shade looks different in varying lights. And it’s matte, but silky, not claggy. Gorgeous.

I’m also intrigued by the Le Vernis Top Coat in Black Metamorphosis (£20), pictured on model, designed to be worn on top of their new beige, red and white nail varnishes. It’s like glossy, semi-sheer tights (sorry, stockings, we’re talking Chanel after all) for the nails. Ooh la la.

The results

Taupe eyes and raspberry lips. That’s my look for spring sorted. n