Scottish spa treatments: The Bridal Bliss Package, One Spa, Edinburgh

Brides-to-be can take a break from planning to really relax at Sheraton’s One Spa

The treatment

The Bridal Bliss Package, which includes an Essential Body Massage or Intensive Facial, Manicure and Pedicure, £125 for two hours and 45 minutes at Edinburgh’s One Spa at The Sheraton.

Why go?

With a wedding on the horizon, this trio of treatments is the perfect excuse for taking some well-earned time out from the stress of organising the big day. If you book it for 28-48 hours ahead of the ceremony, you’ll walk down the aisle feeling properly pampered and with perfect nails to complement the ring.

Our spy says

I was determined to fit this spa visit in after work, so I knew I’d be anything but relaxed by the time I had powered through the rush hour traffic.

Nearly three hours of total head-to-toe pampering at One Spa, I assumed, would soon rectify the discomfort of standing on a commuter bus, flip flops sticking out of my handbag in anticipation of my pedicure.

Once I arrive, I’m glad of the glass of cool water, lightly flavoured with slices of orange, as I settle into a chair to fill out my consultation.

For brides with more time on their hands (if such a thing exists), the next stage would involve changing into a wonderfully fluffy robe and padding around the thermal suite, Escape at One. Having experienced this on a previous visit, I decide just to imagine I’ve completed my journey through the rock and bio saunas, hammam and aroma grotto.

The first treatment is the Essential Body Massage which I had opted for over the Intensive Facial.

Danielle, my therapist, starts with a sensory test, which is a chance to choose between two tempting ESPA oils. I instinctively pick the Energising Bath and Body Oil, which is fresh-smelling with hints of peppermint and rosemary.

After a heavenly 55 minute rub down, I’m instructed to leave the oil on for as long as possible. Apparently it remedies dry skin as well – an added bonus.

Fully dressed once more, I head through to another room where shelves are lined with every colour of nail polish under the sun.

Hydration, Danielle explains, is vital after spa treatments but having enjoyed some chilled herbal tea and more orange water, I’m grateful for the glass of prosecco (perk of the Bridal Bliss package) which arrives while my feet are soaking in yet another beautifully-scented potion.

Hands and feet looking better than ever, I retreat to the relaxation area to flick through a glossy magazine while my polish dries.

The results

By the time I flip-flop out onto the street, I’m feeling relaxed, refreshed and ready to continue with the plans for my upcoming nuptials.