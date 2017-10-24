Poorly-paid Scots have worst mortality rates in UK

People who work in factories, construction and in housekeeping jobs are the occupational groups that have the highest mortality rates, while doctors are likely to live far longer, a study by Scottish scientists has revealed.

The report from researchers at Glasgow University also revealed that Scots have higher mortality rates than elsewhere in the UK – and claimed that if mortality rates by occupation in England and Wales applied to Scotland, 631 fewer men and 273 fewer women of working age would die in ­Scotland every year.

Published today in the Lancet Public Health, the first study to rank mortality rates by occupation in the UK in 30 years found that Scots working in higher-paid jobs such as law, medicine or business, had mortality rates which were comparable to other parts of the UK – but those in lower-paid employment had worse outcomes than their colleagues south of the Border.

Dr Vittal Katikireddi, lead author of the study, said that Scots who had previously worked in jobs such as mining and shipbuilding which have now become less prevalent north of the Border, could have even affected by long periods of unemployment.

He said: “Scotland is worse than the rest of the UK, even when you take into account deprivation. Our study has particular relevance to ­policymakers in Scotland as there has been considerable concern that health outcomes in Scotland are poorer than elsewhere in Western Europe.”

He added: “Addressing Scotland’s ‘sick man of Europe’ ­status requires paying ­particular attention to improving health amongst people working in low-skilled jobs and who are unemployed.”

Mortality rates have stagnated or even increased among women in some occupations, such as cleaners. But female teachers and business professionals had the lowest mortality. Overall, doctors and other health professionals have very low death rates, while factory workers and cleaners have among the highest death rates.

Dr Katikireddi added: “Our results show that there were very large differences in death rates by occupation, with professional occupations such as doctors and teachers faring far better than factory workers and garment trade workers.

“We studied trends over a 20-year period, where we found that in most occupations mortality rates have fallen. However, in some they have remained stagnant and for women in some occupational groups, such as cleaners, mortality rates have even increased.”

The report added: “Future research investigating the specific causes of death at the detailed occupational level will be valuable, particularly with a view to understanding the health implications of precarious employment.”