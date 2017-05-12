NHS hospitals hit ‘by large-scale cyber attack’

The NHS in England has been hit by a widespread IT failure, which officials believe is caused by a large-scale cyber attack.

Phones and IT systems at trusts and hospitals in London, Blackburn, Nottingham, Cumbria and Hertfordshire have been affected, according to reports.

A virus is understood to have targeted the health service network this afternoon, a spokesman for Blackpool Clinical Commission Group (CCG) told the Blackpool Gazette.

Medical notes will be taken using pen and paper until IT systems are brought back online, it is understood.

NHS England says they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

A screenshot obtained by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) purported to show the pop-up that appeared on at least one of the computers affected.

It said: “Your important files are encrypted. Maybe you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our decryption service.”

It goes on to demand $300 of the digital currency bitcoin, which equates to around £415,000, otherwise the files will be deleted.

It gives a deadline of next Friday afternoon to pay.

The Scotsman has approached NHS Scotland for comment.