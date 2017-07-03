Donald Trump would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard

Donald Trump has followed in the footsteps of Pope Francis, saying he would be “delighted” to help the parents of Charlie Gard.

READ MORE - Pope Francis shows solidarity with parents of Charlie Gard

Chris Gard and Connie Yates are spending the remaining days of their 10-month-old son’s life by his bedside, after being given more time before his life-support is turned off.

The President of the United States said: “If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so.”

READ MORE: Charlie Gard life support ‘to be switched off’

The parents of Charlie, who is being cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, had hoped to see their son undergo a therapy trial in the US. However, following a lengthy legal battle against specialists at the hospital, European Court of Human Rights opted against intervening.

Chris and Connie, from Bedfont, west London, had witnessed the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London rule in favour of GOSH doctors.

The family had received more than £1.3 million to take him to the US for therapy.

Pope Francis had earlier called for Charlie’s parents to “accompany and treat their child until the end”.

READ MORE - European court rejects plea from Charlie Gard’s parents