Headliners confirmed for ‘T in the Park’ Glasgow Green festival

Rock giants Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as headliners for the Glasgow Green festival which will effectively replace T in the Park in Scotland’s music calendar.

Belle & Sebastian and Twin Atlantic will also be among the leading home-grown acts to perform at the three-day event, TRNSMT, in July.

Its early line-up has been revealed just two months after the cancellation of this year’s T in the Park was confirmed.

Organisers of TRNSMT launched a teaser campaign on social media last week to try to drum up interest in the event.

Billed as a “truly metropolitan non-camping festival,” it will feature bands performing across just two stages, although bars, restaurants and “mouth-watering street food” are also promised.

Ticket prices FOR TRNSMT. start at £60 a day, with a three-day VIP package costing £225.

Promoters DF Concerts, who pulled the plug on T in the Park in November, say they are setting out to provide “the greatest experience of the summer” for Scotland’s music fans.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

They have also lined up The 1975, George Ezra, Catfish and the Bottlemen, London Grammar, George Ezra, Two Door Cinema Club, The Kooks, Blossoms, Rag‘n’Bone Man and Circa Waves for TRNSMT.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be bringing such a fresh, new festival to Scotland. TRNSMT will bring together the best in live music, from global acts to the best-cutting edge artists.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up, as well as all the additional experiences that TRNSMT will have to offer such as mouth-watering street food and a diverse offering of drinks.”

Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety said: “Glasgow lives and breathes live music. Our city has venues, events and – most importantly – crowds to match anywhere in the world. TRNSMT is already shaping up to be an exciting event that will add to that global reputation - and become a big date in the city’s summer calendar.”

DF Concerts and T in the Park sponsors Tennent’s stunned fans in November with a statement announcing that the event needed to “take a break” due to problems over its most recent site at Strathallan, in Perthshire.

T in the Park was dogged with difficulties during its two years at Strathallan, including dwindling ticket sales, a number of drug-related deaths, traffic disruption and planning restrictions over nesting ospreys.

TRNSMT 2017 LINE-UP:

Friday 7 July: Radiohead, Belle & Sebastian, London Grammar, Rag’n’Bone Man

Saturday 8 July: Kasabian, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra, The Kooks, Circa Waves

Sunday 9Th July: Biffy Clyro, The 1975, Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club, Blossoms