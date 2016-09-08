Hay and machinery sheds damaged in Borders farm blaze

AROUND 40 firefighters worked through the night to tackle a large blaze at a Borders farm.

Crews were called to West Mains farm in the village of Ancrum at around 8.30pm on Wednesday and found two sheds storing machinery and hay bales “well alight”.

No-one was injured in the blaze but damage to the farm buildings is thought to be significant.

READ MORE: David Spaven: Quango manages to derail Borders success story

A fire service spokesman said the operation was said to be difficult as diesel and gas cylinders were being stored close to the sheds.

At the height of the blaze, more than 40 firefighters from seven crews were involved and an investigation is to take place on Thursday to determine the cause.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY