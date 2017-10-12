Hairdresser accused of infecting men with HIV faces another GBH charge

A HAIRDRESSER accused of deliberately infecting his partners with HIV is facing an additional charge of grievous bodily harm against another young man.

Daryll Rowe, 26, originally from Edinburgh, allegedly set out to spread the virus by pressuring his lovers into having unprotected sex and claiming he was free of the disease.

Rowe was originally charged with four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and six counts of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to 10 men.

Yesterday it emerged that doctors proved one of the men Rowe allegedly attempted to infect is now carrying a strain of HIV very similar to that of the defendant.

Rowe has now denied one count of causing GBH with intent against the alleged victim, having previously denied a charge of attempted GBH against the same man.

The complainant, an air steward, said he met Rowe on dating app Grindr, and after their first meeting they spent the next three nights together.

The complainant said in his police interview: “In the morning he was really insistent, asking me, ‘Are you clean? Have you got anything to tell me?’”

After the complainant told him he was free of STIs, Rowe claimed he was also clear and they had unprotected sex.

Their brief relationship turned sour when Rowe became controlling and jealous and stormed out of the flat after the complainant spent too long chatting to his flat mate.

Although the complainant persuaded Rowe to return for another day, the defendant soon lost his temper again.

After leaving for a final time, the alleged victim received a series of abusive messages from Rowe, including: “You’re a typical sassy, queeny, stupid little air hostess.”