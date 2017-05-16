Gym worker admits to stealing £1300

A FORMER gym worker has admitted stealing more than £1,300 from a health club in Livingston.

Stephen Tait, 23, pleaded guilty to taking the money from Bannatyne’s Gym in Charlesfield Road between 13 January and 7 May 2015.

Tait, 23, of Alderstone Place, Livingston, was originally charged with embezzling £2234.87 from the gym but he admitted to the theft of a reduced amount of £1309.43 on the morning of his trial at Livingston Sheriff Court.Kirsty Lyons, prosecuting said Tait had no previous convictions.

Sheriff Susan Craig said: “Given the amount and the locus it’s inevitable that I’m going to get reports.”

She deferred sentence until June 9 for a social work report and assessments of Tair’s suitability for unpaid work.