Growth in pipeline as Ecosse Subsea names new boss

Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has hired a new managing director as the Banchory-based group gears up for ­“significant growth” over the next five years.

Mark Gillespie has more than 25 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, holding senior technical, commercial and contractual management roles at major players including Technip, Centrica and Talisman. More recently he was managing director of Aberdeen-based engineering and project management consultancy PDi.

• READ MORE: Aberdeenshire subsea group taps bank for growth drive

Mike Wilson, who founded ESS in Aberdeen more than 20 years ago, said the appointment of Gillespie would introduce new skills needed to accelerate the business through the next level of growth.

As company chairman, Wilson will continue to have “strategic oversight” of the subsea technology, equipment hire and offshore engineering consultancy and will focus on “business-to-business relationships, special projects and technology market penetration and adoption”.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He said: “We are bucking the trend and the business is on an upward curve, however, we recognised that for ESS to fulfil its potential we needed to broaden our core management team.”

Gillespie added: “ESS’s long pedigree in oil and gas and its fast-growing reputation for delivering renewables and interconnector projects puts the business on a strong footing for future growth and this was an attractive proposition which was difficult to refuse. I am looking forward to leading an ambitious management team.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook