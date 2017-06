Greenhouse gases rise but Scotland hits 2015 climate target

Emissions of greenhouse gases in Scotland rose in 2015 but the annual climate target has been met, according to the latest official figures.

A new report from the Scottish Government shows emissions in 2015 fell by 41 per cent compared to baseline levels in 1990, but rose by 1.8 per cent since the previous year.

The increase has been attributed to a rise in emissions from road traffic, tree felling and households using extra fuel during a cold winter.

Total emissions, adjusted to account for the EU carbon trading scheme, were 45.504 MtCO2e (million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent).

The 2015 fixed annual target was 45.958 MtCO2e.

It’s the second time in a row that Scotland has hit its annual target, after failing for four consecutive years.

There was a record drop in emissions of 45.8 per cent in 2014, which surpassed an interim goal for a 42 per cent reduction by 2020.

The biggest fall in emissions in 2015 was in the energy supply sector, which reported a 12 per cent cut.

This is largely due to a major phase-out of coal-fired power generation.

Transport, which saw a 1.4 per cent rise in emissions over 12 months, has now overtaken energy supply as the biggest emitter.

Climate change secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “New figures show that Scotland has met its annual greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for the second consecutive year and remains comfortably on track to meet its 2020 target.

“This progress has been achieved against a backdrop of ongoing data revisions, resulting from improvements to the way we measure emissions.

“The statistics also show that we continue to outperform the UK as a whole, with our efforts to drive forward transformative change in our energy system clearly paying off.

“We always knew meeting our ambitious targets would be tough and that they bring a number of challenges, as well as opportunities.”

She said a package of measures dealing with transport, heat, power generation and energy efficiency laid out in the new draft Climate Change Plan will aid progress.

Environmental campaigners have welcomed the figures but say action must be stepped up.

Jim Densham, from the Stop Climate Chaos Scotland coalition, said: “It’s great news that Scotland’s hit the latest annual emissions reduction target.

“This shows that real progress is being made towards securing the clean energy revolution which our economy and society needs.

“Tackling climate change delivers huge benefits, such as reduced fuel poverty, cleaner air, thousands of jobs and improved health.

“To hit future climate change targets we now need to build on the early successes to supercharge action on key areas.

“These include homes, farming and particularly transport, which is for the first time the largest source of emissions.

“Transport pollution has been stubbornly high for decades and we need significant action to catch up with other nations such as India and Norway, which are planning to end the sale of fossil fuel cars by 2030.”