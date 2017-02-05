Green Party MSP expects IndyRef2 call in matter of weeks

MSP Ross Greer of the Scottish Green Party has said he expects details of a second independence referendum to be revealed within the next few weeks.

West of Scotland MSP Greer has predicted that a revived Yes Scotland campaign will become a reality very soon, with a formal announcement of a second independence referendum to be made following the local elections in May.

Speaking to the Sunday Herald, Greer said: “people out there are champing at the bit to get started.

“We will know before the local elections in May if there will be a referendum. That’s the formal launch though. That does not stop people going out and campaigning for independence before then.

“In the next few weeks I expect moves will be made to form what could be (IndyRef2).”

Greer, who at age 21 is Holyrood’s youngest ever MSP, says the decision would be jointly made between the SNP and Scottish Greens, insisting that his party’s support will be pivotal in ensuring that the bill goes through: “A decision to call the referendum would be a joint decision of the SNP and the Greens”.

When pressed on Mr Greer’s comments, an SNP spokesman stated that the Scottish Government are exploring all available options to protect Scotland’s place in the single market, and have yet to rule out a second referendum.

Asked at the end of January if Brexit will mean another vote on independence and how long it will take before we hear a formal announcement, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’ll do what needs to be done to protect Scotland’s position. We are running out of time for this process. It can’t go on indefinitely and it won’t go on indefinitely.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said today that a second independence referendum would be nothing to worry about: “I’m not feart’ as Nicola Sturgeon likes to suggest of another referendum, because I think it’s pretty clear that the outcome would be the same (as it was in 2014).”

Mr Mundell’s comments fall in line with the results of a new Panelbase poll released this weekend which suggests that 54% of Scots would vote to remain in the United Kingdom in the event of a new referendum.

The same percentage, however, believe the country will be independent within the next 10-15 years.

