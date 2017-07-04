Green Day deny Glasgow gig was cancelled due to bad weather

American rockers Green Day have cancelled their sold-out gig in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, that was due to take place tonight.

But the band has refuted claims from organisers that the event was cancelled due to bad weather, saying that officials had deemed the stage unfit.

With just 30 minutes until the venue was due to open its doors, the official announcement from promoter PCL presents confirmed the cancellation.

Green Day, who were touring in support of their latest album Revolution Radio, were due to be supported by The Skids, Slaves, and legendary punk band Rancid.

PCL wrote on Facebook: “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled.

“Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.”

But Green Day’s own statement seemed to counter that.

The band wrote on their website: Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local safety council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved.

“We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled.

“We love our Scottish fans and we don’t care if its raining f***ing sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority. We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!”

Bellahouston Park has become a popular venue in recent years, challenging Glasgow Green as the city’s top park for live music, including through the Summer Sessions concerts.

The venue is due to host another massive gig next month, with US rapper Eminem set to perform on Thursday August 24.

Meanwhile, support act Slaves have announced a short-notice gig in place of their slot at the 02 Academy, with tickets priced at just £10.