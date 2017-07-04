Green Day cancel Glasgow show tonight due to ‘bad weather’

American rockers Green Day have cancelled their sold-out gig in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, that was due to take place tonight.

Rumours were circulating earlier today that the pop-punk pioneers would be forced to cancel the gig due to bad weather.

And, with just 30 minutes until the venue was due to open its doors, the official announcement from promoter PCL presents confirmed the cancellation.

Green Day, who were touring in support of their latest album Revolution Radio, were due to be supported by The Skids, Slaves, and legendary punk band Rancid.

PCL wrote on Facebook: “We are sorry to inform you that due to adverse weather conditions it is no longer safe for the bands to perform on stage and unfortunately today’s show will be cancelled.

“Tickets will be refunded from point of purchase within ten working days.”

Bellahouston Park has become a popular venue in recent years, challenging Glasgow Green as the city’s top park for live music, including through the Summer Sessions concerts.

The venue is due to host another massive gig next month, with US rapper Eminem set to perform on Thursday August 24.

Tuesday’s weather forecast showed Bellahouston Park was set to be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, though no weather warnings have been issued.

Green Day, made up of guitarist and front man Billie-Joe Armstrong, drummer Tre Cool, and bassist Mike Dirnt, have been performing for over 30 years.