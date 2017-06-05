Graeme Obree smashed records on homemade cycles

Graeme Obree should need no introduction, but alas, he shares his name with an iconic Scottish locomotive.

The Flying Scotsman, as the he became known at the height of his career, announced his retirement to the cycling world in September 2013, Few Scots can claim to have come close to all that he has achieved. Graeme Obree was born on 11 September 1965 in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, but he lived most of his life in Scotland. In his first competitive cycle race, he arrived at the starting line in shorts, an anorak and pair of Doc Martens. Thinking the race finished where it had started, Obree stopped 100m short of the finish line and had already started changing his clothes when officials alerted him to his mistake. He finished the race