Gordon Ramsay’s father-in-law admits computer hacking

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s father-in-law has admitted computer hacking.

Chris Hutcheson, 68, was charged under Operation Tuletta with conspiring to cause a computer to access programs and data without authority.

Three of his children - Adam Hutcheson, 46, Orlanda Butland, 45, and Chris Hutcheson Jnr, 37 - also faced the same charge.

They appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Gerald Gordon and spoke to confirm their identities.

The defendants pleaded guilty apart from Ms Butland, who denied the charge.

The prosecution accepted the pleas and offered no evidence in relation to Ms Butland.

Hutcheson Snr is the father of Ramsay’s wife, Tana.

The charges relate to an alleged plot to hack of the computer system at Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd between October 23 2010 and March 31 2011.

Butland, of Wycombe Place, Earlsfield, south-west London, Hutcheson Snr, who has a home in Druillat, France, but gave the same address as his daughter, Hutcheson Jnr, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, and Adam Hutcheson, of Sevenoaks, Kent.

All the defendants were on bail.

The judge agreed to the preparation of pre-sentence reports and said all sentencing options were open. He adjourned sentencing to June 2.