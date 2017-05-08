Gordon Brown pranked on doorstep by voter

Former PM Gordon Brown was pranked by a cheeky dad who gave him ‘bunny ears’ while posing for a snap with his family.

Ian Petrie, 36, said he was surprised when the politician turned up at his front door wanting to discuss his voting preferences.

And he asked whether Brown would pose for a photo with his family.

But Ian seized the moment and pulled a prank by putting up two fingers behind the former PM’s head when his partner Sharon Young, 39, took the snap.

Ian, from Kirkcaldy, Fife, said: “A woman from the Labour party knocked on my door, asking to come in.

“We kept her at the door, but she said would we like to meet ex-PM Gordon Brown, and we said yes as he walked up to the house.

“He asked if we would be voting and I said no as we are not on the electoral register.

“I told him I used to work as security at Raith Rovers, and I know he is a fan.

“I asked if we could have a pic with the kids, so we posed and my partner took it.

“I thought it would be funny to put my fingers over his head for a laugh.

“His security noticed and ran over to stop me, but it was too late, the wife had taken the pic.”

READ MORE: Gordon Brown to write ‘candid memoir’ of life and work



