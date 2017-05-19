Gordon Aikman honoured for his MND campaigning

GORDON Aikman died of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in February after a three year battle with the condition. His campaigning transformed MND care and raised over £600,000 for MND Scotland, which is being used to help fund a cure.

Now Gordon’s Fightback campaign is in the running for a 2017 Scottish Charity Award.

Thanks to Gordon there are now double the number of NHS-funded MND nurses in Scotland, and patients who lose their voice also now have a legal right to speech equipment through the health service. Alongside other campaigners Aikman also secured a commitment from the Scottish Government to pay carers the National Living Wage.

Organised by Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Awards, which are free to enter, celebrate the life-changing work of charities, community groups and individuals dedicated to making Scotland a better place to live.

All shortlisted entries will also compete for the People’s Choice Award which will be decided by the public via online voting.

Lawrence Cowan was a close friend of Gordon’s who helped him coordinate the Fightback campaign. He is also Chair of MND Scotland.

He said: “I miss Gordon every day. But his legacy is still alive in the hospitals and labs up and down this country.

“Patients see their MND nurse more often and for longer because of Gordon’s Fightback and more scientists than ever before are trying to answer the big questions around this disease.

“We can’t win these awards without your support so please vote now!”

Joe Pike, Gordon’s husband, said “It’s wonderful to see Gordon’s Fightback nominated.

“Gordon’s ambition was to make things better for those that follow. What he achieved through the campaign was remarkable. He transformed care for people with MND and raised £600,000 for research into a cure. But the Fightback isn’t over.

“We will not stop until the day we cure MND.”

You can help continue the Fightback campaign by voting here: www.goodhq.org/scottish_charity_awards_2017/gordonsfightback

Martin Sime, Chief Executive, SCVO, said:

“Year after year Scottish charities and voluntary organisations prove themselves to be beacons for creativity, tenacity and innovation. This year’s Scottish Charity Awards finalists demonstrate these qualities in abundance and are shining examples of how people can work together to make Scotland a better place.”