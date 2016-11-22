Golf course-owner Trump ‘pressed Farage to fight wind farms in Scotland’

DONALD Trump urged Nigel Farage to oppose offshore wind farms at a recent meeting, it has been reported.

The president-elect spoke out against them when the two men met in New York shortly after the US presidential election.

Mr Trump has long been a critic of offshore wind farms, having fought against such a project near his Aberdeenshire golf resort.

According to media reports, he suggested that Mr Farage campaign against offshore wind farm developments.

Andy Wigmore, who was head of communications for Leave EU, was present at the meeting with Mr Trump.

He told the Express: “We covered a lot of ground during the hour-long meeting we had.

“But one thing Mr Trump kept returning to was the issue of wind farms. He is a complete Anglophile and also absolutely adores Scotland which he thinks is one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

“But he is dismayed that his beloved Scotland has become over-run with ugly wind farms which he believes are a blight on the stunning landscape.”

Last December the Supreme Court rejected Mr Trump’s challenge to an offshore wind farm project near his golf resort in Aberdeenshire.

His company the Trump Organisation previously lost two legal bids in the Scottish courts after ministers approved proposals for an 11-turbine scheme which Mr Trump said would spoil the view from his course at the Menie estate.

He took his case to the Supreme Court, where justices unanimously dismissed his appeal.

Commenting on the recent discussion about wind farms, WWF Scotland director Lang Banks said: “One would have thought Mr Trump would have far more important issues to be dealing with.

“The reality is that offshore wind turbines are already making a significant contribution to the UK’s power supply. And, given that Scotland is home to a quarter of Europe’s offshore wind resource, we should be aiming to make the most of this clean power source.

“Addressing global climate change means transforming where we get our energy from. When given a choice the public will always support clean renewables, such as wind power, over polluting fossil fuels or nuclear power.”