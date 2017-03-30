Glastonbury 2017: Biffy Clyro and Emeli Sande join line-up

Scottish stars Biffy Clyro and Emeli Sande will join Katy Perry, Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran in the Glastonbury line-up.

Three-piece Biffy Clyro will be returning to Glastonbury after taking their most recent album Elipsis, on tour.

Sande meanwhile is currently taking her Long Live The Angels tour round the Uk and Glastonbury will come three weeks before she appears at Edinburgh Castle.

Organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of founder Michael Eavis, unveiled a raft of acts on Twitter, writing: “Here are the first few names of this year’s wonderful line up! Even more will be with you soon...”

Other musicians who will be hoping for good weather in June include Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Craig David, The Jacksons, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips, Justice and Haim.

Sheeran revealed he would be headlining the festival earlier this month when he announced the “awesome” news via a video on Instagram.

He said: “Hello from Ed Sheeran, we’re starting the tour off today and I want to make an announcement.

“I am headlining Glastonbury on the Sunday night which is awesome.”

Sheeran’s stint on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday means he is tasked with closing the event in Somerset.

The previously-confirmed headliners were Radiohead, who will perform on the Friday night, and the Foo Fighters, who will take to the stage on Saturday.

This year’s event, held from June 21 to 25, is expected to attract around 170,000 people.

Katy Perry shared how excited she is to be heading to Worthy Farm by tweeting a flashing sign saying : “I am playing Glastonbury.”

She added the message: “I can has tea and crumpets.”

On Instagram she posted a string of umbrella emojis as well as the message: “Can’t wait to see you and hopefully catch a cold lol.”

Festival organiser Emily Eavis announced that Perry will be joining the bill for the festival alongside acts such as Stormzy, The XX, The National and Biffy Clyro.

They join previously announced headliners Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Grime star Stormzy wrote on Twitter: “GLASTONBURY 2017! Let’s go. #GSAP #MERKY”, while Clean Bandit revealed they will be sharing new music when they tweeted: “We’re coming back to @GlastoFest!! Can’t wait to play some new tracks for you!”

Craig David showed he is hoping for good weather when he tweeted a string of sun emojis as well as the message: “So excited I can finally announce that I will be performing at #Glastonbury this summer! It’s going to be (fire emojis).”

David, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Kaiser Chiefs, The Courteeners, The Avalanches, Alt-J and Goldfrapp were among the artists to share the same flashing message as Perry.