Glasgow workers ‘happiest in Scotland’

It’s offical: Glasgow is the most satisfying place to work in Scotland.

Almost half felt happy at work, second only to Brighton in the whole UK.

A total of 45 per cent of the Glasgow professionals asked responded positively, compared to Edinburgh’s 41 per cent.

The Work Satisfaction Survey carried out by LinkedIn aims to guage how satisfied people are at work.

The survey also found that 20 per cent of Edinburgh workers disliked or hated their job, compared to 15.5 per cent in Glasgow.

Brighton topped the UK with job satisfaction, with over 47 per cent of respondents saying they were either happy or very happy.

