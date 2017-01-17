Glasgow’s unbuilt Inner Ring Road

THE MOTORWAY which famously cuts through Glasgow and spans the Clyde was dreamt up over 70 years ago in a bid to ease congestion and divert traffic from the city centre. But just how much of it remains unbuilt?

The Bruce Report of 1945, envisaged a rationally-planned, modern utopia encircled by a ring of dual carriageways and arterial roads splaying outwards from all four corners.

Sketch showing the Inner Ring Road at Anderston. Picture: Contributed.

Although much of the 1945 report - including the wholesale destruction of Glasgow city centre - was shelved, subsequent planning dossiers made moves to expand upon the roads proposal.

Construction

Construction eventually began in 1965, and within seven years the north and west flanks of the Inner Ring Road were open to vehicles.

The new motorway provided a direct link from one end of the city to the other. Two large interchanges running between Townhead and St George’s Cross punctuated either end of the northern section, while the west flank ran through a deep trench at Charing Cross, before rising again over Anderston to cross the Clyde via the Kingston Bridge.

The infamous "ski-jump" at Tradeston. Picture: TSPL

The 2.7-mile-long route, which we now classify as part of the M8, would later extend to the east all the way to Edinburgh, and to the west, south of the Clyde, towards Renfrewshire. The remaining sections of the Inner Ring Road would never be completed.

To finish the ring road would have saw the east flank run either parallel or cutting directly through Glasgow’s High Street and Merchant City, threatening historically-valuable buildings such as Glasgow Cathedral, Provand’s Lordship and the Tolbooth Steeple at Glasgow Cross.

It was not to be. The two remaining flanks of Glasgow’s Inner Ring Road, as well as a proposed motorway extension through Maryhill, were formally abandoned at the start of the 1980s following significant public opposition to the continuation of the works.

M8 myths

The Charing Cross podium pictured in March 1983. Picture: TSPL

One of the great myths surrounding the Inner Ring Road is that large swathes of Glasgow city centre were scythed-down to build it.

According to Stuart Baird, administrator of history website Glasgow’s Motorways, this was not the case: “80% of the motorway was constructed on open, undeveloped land.

“Glasgow Corporation had already established a number of comprehensive development areas, where 95% of poorer housing had been earmarked for demolition. The fact is that districts such as Townhead and Anderston, where the motorway now runs through, would have largely disappeared anyway.”

And, despite its bad press over the years, Stuart is adamant the urban motorway has had an overwhelmingly positive impact for Glasgow: “Traffic in central Glasgow is 30% less today than it was in 1960, and a journey that would once take you 60 minutes at 5 or 6 miles per hour now takes less than 15.

Townhead 'stub'. Picture: Google Maps

“We also happen to boast one of the UK’s top retail districts outside of London thanks to the likes of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street being pedestrianised - that just wouldn’t have been possible without the M8 running through the centre.”

Loose-ends

The abandonment of the remainder of the Inner Ring Road and its various connections left a number of “visible loose-ends”.

Just south of the Kingston Bridge at Tradeston, is one of the most famous, commonly referred to as the “ski-jump”; an incomplete junction which rises into the air before terminating abruptly. The ski-jump had been intended to link with the south section of the ring road. Instead, it hangs forlornly, waiting for the connection which will never be constructed.

North of the Clyde at Charing Cross, a large podium, which many mistook for an unused bridge, stood empty until the 1990s when it was finally furbished with an office block as intended.

At Townhead, a stone’s throw away from the Royal Infirmary, the ghostly vestige of a slip road which would have provided access off the east flank of the ring road remains.

The incomplete road to Maryhill. Picture: Google Maps

While similarly, on the M8 section approaching St George’s Cross, a road darts off to the right before coming to a dead end under the elevated roadway carrying eastbound traffic. In an alternate universe where the Maryhill Motorway was built, this stump would have taken you north west.

In the Gorbals, a short section of Lauriston Road becomes dual carriage just as it approaches the corner, mirroring the turn in the road a mile to the west where the Tradeston “ski-jump” is located. Although the dual carriageway was added much later than the 1970s, it is likely that this land had been set aside for the south east junction of the ring road.

Bridge to nowhere

The Anderston footbridge had originally been planned to convey people over the west section of the ring road towards the Anderston Centre commercial development - but the project never fully came to fruition, leaving the bridge incomplete. In 2011 funding was obtained to finish the bridge and fill the 40-year-old gap.

Finally, and on a ‘slightly’ grander scale than the Anderston footbridge, a £700 million project to bridge the 5 mile gap between the M8 at Tradeston and the M74 was completed in 2011. Taking in much of south east Glasgow and bypassing the Gorbals and Eglinton Toll, the M74 extension performs a similar function to the proposed south section of the Inner Ring Road, albeit located further south.

All that’s missing now is the Inner Ring Road’s east flank - but don’t hold your breath.