Search

Glasgow’s top 15 tallest buildings

Built in 1887, Glasgow University is still one of the city's tallest buildings. Picture: TSPL

Built in 1887, Glasgow University is still one of the city's tallest buildings. Picture: TSPL

Share this article
0
Have your say

GLASGOW has its fair share of tall buildings and also boasts Scotland’s tallest free-standing structure. Post-war high rise developments dominate the list, but there are also a few surprising Victorian inclusions and even one building from the 12th century. We take a look at the cities tallest ‘skyscrapers’ and compare their height with the world’s tallest building: the Burj Khalifa.

Back to the top of the page