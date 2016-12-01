Glasgow’s Piping Live! festival contributes £2.3m to economy

Glasgow’s international piping festival has contributed £2.3 million to the local economy.

Piping Live!, which ran from 8-14 August, enjoyed its most successful year yet as it attracted 41,131 people.

A survey, by the Economic and Social Development research consultancy, shows the festival continues to play a vital role in bringing visitors to Glasgow from overseas.

With the average person staying for 5.6 days, the survey found there was a noticeable increase in sales for local businesses, with each visitor spending around £550 during their stay.

In its 13th year, the festival saw more than 830 artists from all over the world perform in 150 events.

Festival organiser Roddy MacLeod said: “This has been a tremendous year for Piping Live! as we broke all our previous records. We’ve had our highest number of visitors and concert tickets sold since the festival began, which is incredible. Piping Live! is such an important event in Scotland’s cultural calendar and this report reflects a worldwide thirst for traditional music that is continuing to thrive.

“Additionally, it’s a huge draw for tourism in Scotland, as well as Glasgow, bringing vital custom to local businesses including hotels, bars and restaurants.”