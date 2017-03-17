Glasgow’s neglected lanes in line for revamp

NINETY city centre lanes in Glasgow are to undergo a makeover - taking inspiration from projects around the world.

Dozens of the city lanes have been subjected to antisocial behaviour, drug use, graffiti, unauthorised parking and fly tipping.

While many city centre lanes have been turned into public spaces with shops, restaurants and bars - helping contribute to Glasgow’s economies - many more have been left neglected.

Glasgow City Council’s executive committee has now approved a strategy improve 90 lanes in the city centre.

The strategy, which has been drafted with the help of businesses, community groups, charities, waste contractors, landowners, artists and artisans, will now go out for public consultation.

Each lane will be examined on its own to take into account their individual characteristics and consider the impact of planning policies.

A council spokesman said: “The lanes network in the city centre is flourishing in some areas but could undoubtedly be improved in others.

“The regeneration of these lanes would play a significant role in the ongoing transformation on the city centre, and this draft strategy aims to deliver that.

“The public consultation will help shape the final plan for the network and we ask everyone with an interest in the city centre to take part.”

Examples of how lanes are used in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle and Melbourne were taken into account when preparing the lanes strategy.