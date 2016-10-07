Glasgow’s George Square set for £70m renovation

Plans for a multi-million pound regeneration of Glasgow’s George Square has been backed by the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

The £70 million proposal set to revamp the north-east corner of the square was submitted for planning permission this week.

Listed buildings, some of which have remained empty for over 80 years, are set to be transformed into a new George Square complex.

Plans include the renovation of two listed buildings into five-star serviced apartments and offices and the construction of a 258-bed hotel and student accommodation with space for restaurants, bars. cafes and shops.

The development is expected to generate around 320 jobs.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick said: “These development plans offer an opportunity to regenerate a prominent city centre site, part of which has been left derelict for more than 80 years.

“From a series of run-down buildings and an empty patch of land, the plans will create an area that thrives with people and businesses. The mix of offices, leisure and retail destined for this site, bringing both jobs and new visitors, will be of tremendous value to the city as a whole.”

