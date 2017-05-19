Glasgow renewable energy firm CCL in ‘major expansion’

A Glasgow-based company that ranks as one of the UK’s largest distributors of renewable energy systems is set to expand its headcount after making a key acquisition.

CCL Energy Group said the takeover of Firefly Solar Generators, which is based in East Sussex, would increase group turnover to almost £30 million and pave the way for “major expansion”.

Staffing will increase across the business by 50 per cent to 44 with immediate effect, with employment set to rise to 75 people over the “next few years”, CCL added. The wider CCL group includes The PowerStore Inc, based in Dallas, Texas, providing the enlarged firm with a platform for growth into both North and South America.

Currently, Firefly produces hybrid power systems for a variety of sectors, including construction, where its customers include Speedy Hire and Aggreko. Over the last three years the company generated in excess of £10m in sales.

Renamed as Firefly Hybrid Power, its portfolio of products will be combined with CCL’s own recently developed range of hybrid power systems to help secure a larger share of the clean energy market.

Paul Brooks, director of CCL Energy Group, which includes CCL Components, said: “Our ambition is to achieve group turnover of more than £50m – this move bolsters our ability to make that target a reality.

“Governments and companies are increasingly prioritising improvements in air quality by reducing dependence on fossil fuels used in diesel generators.

“While the US and Africa are clear targets, closer to home the UK and Scottish governments are encouraging low-carbon investment and innovation.”

