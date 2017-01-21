Glasgow rail passengers told to expect disruptions

ScotRail warn passengers that trains may be delayed or cancelled until the end of service today, with services through Motherwell heavily affected by a signalling fault.

The services that have suffered disruption include the Dalmuir to Motherwell via Whifflet train - with services terminating at Whifflet - and the Milngavie to Cumbernauld - with services terminating at Motherwell.

Trains from Motherwell to Dalmuir via Hamilton Central will start at Rutherglen, and services from Cumbernauld to Dalmuir will begin at Motherwell, according to the Tweet posted by ScotRail this morning.