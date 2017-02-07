Glasgow police hit out in station parking row

Officers at a city centre police station have hit out after bosses asked them to use public transport “wherever possible” when travelling to and from work - despite being told not to wear uniform when off-duty.

Cops based at the office in Glasgow’s Stewart Street have complained about the number of parking spaces available and are unhappy at suggestions they should instead make use of the nearby Cowcaddens Subway and Buchanan Street bus stations.

Police officers are using the private Dundasvale car park in Cowcaddens as some are unwilling to use public transport due to an off-duty uniform ban. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

Police are currently advised not to wear uniform when travelling to and from work, or out on lunch breaks, due to security risks.

One officer based at Stewart Street, who asked not to be named, told The Scotsman that many staff have resorted to using the private Dundasvale car park, which charges £12 for a nine hour stay.

The station in Cowcaddens became Police Scotland’s main base in the city centre following the closure of the former Strathclyde division headquarters in Pitt Street in 2015.

Police Scotland said it was working with officers to resolve the parking issue in Cowcaddens but stressed public transport should be an option.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the restrictions regarding on street parking in and around Glasgow City Centre Police Station, all staff and officers working at the station are encouraged, where possible, to take public transport to and from work.

“We are working closely with the Scottish Police Federation and officers to address any parking issues or concerns at the station and at the moment that includes an allocation of parking permits for each department within the building; they are available to both police officers and staff.

“Due to the current threat level, officers have been instructed not to travel in identifiable uniform to and from work or on their lunch breaks. Officers have personal lockers and changing room facilities at the station should they be required.”