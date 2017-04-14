Glasgow knifeman targeted two victims in city centre attack

A man who died after taking his own life in Glasgow city centre had earlier attacked two people in a targeted attack, it has emerged.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, died in hospital shortly after the incident in West Nile Street at around 4pm yesterday.

(Photo: John Devlin)

Shortly before, he had attacked a man near Drury Street and assaulted a council community warden who tried to intervene.

Witnesses said they saw a man with two knives at the scene.

Police Scotland said the 33-year-old started to injure himself when officers arrived and that they used Pava spray to disarm him.

He was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died soon after.

The two victims were also taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where the subject of the initial attack is said to be in a stable condition with arm and shoulder injuries. The warden was treated for an arm injury and later discharged.

The incident was not terror-related but police said the initial attack was targeted and they are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Detective Superintendent Laura Thomson said: “From our inquiries so far, we know that the initial attack was targeted - it was not random; it was planned and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“However, although we have had a great response from members of the public who were there at the time, we need people to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

“Officers, including specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene carrying out inquiries and checking CCTV. Additional officers are in the city centre to provide public reassurance.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact the CID at Stewart Street Police Station via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), as with all deaths in police custody.