Glasgow has highest level of road rage in UK

Drivers in Glasgow have the worst level of road rage in the UK, according to a new survey.

A study into road rage in the UK’s 14 biggest cities found Glasgow motorists topped the table and were on average the angriest, most impatient, anxious and stressed.

Liverpool was the calmest driving city, with just 16% regularly feeling angry behind the wheel, compared with 35% in Glasgow.

Newcastle ranked second for road rage followed by Sheffield while London placed seventh.

The YouGov poll commissioned by Ikano Bank surveyed 2,086 UK drivers and compared them with their counterparts across Europe.

The study found Swedish drivers were the calmest and Italians the most prone to road rage, with UK drivers coming second.

Simon Ripton, head of direct to consumer at Ikano Bank, said: “In the UK, we have long been famous for our capacity for waiting patiently in queues but these results show that we could learn something from Sweden.”

