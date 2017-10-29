Glasgow given New York makeover for Benedict Cumberbatch

Have your say

Pictures have emerged of Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow’s city centre.

The Sherlock star shot scenes for his new TV show Melrose in Glasgow, which has been given a makeover to resemble New York City, with filming expected to continue until November 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow city centre which has been made to look like New York for Sky Atlantic programme Patrick Melrose. Oct29 2017

Cumberbatch was seen wearing a large coat between takes on Sunday while getting into his role as the programme’s leading character Patrick Melrose.

Several city centre streets such as Bothwell Street, West Campbell Street, Renfield Street and St Vincent Street will be sealed off to accommodate filming of the Sky Atlantic show.

READ MORE: Filming on new Avengers movie begins in Edinburgh’s Old Town

The Sherlock actor was seen wearing a large coat between takes on Sunday while getting into his role as the programme’s leading character, lothario Patrick Melrose.

Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow

American flags were added to buildings, while parking meters were covered and street signs were changed to modify Bothwell Street into a typical New York scene.

Adding to the illusion was a typical New York-style yellow taxi, in front of which Cumberbatch appeared to film a scene.

Five-part period drama Melrose is based on Edward St Aubyn’s acclaimed series of semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose novels.

As well as starring in the titular role, Cumberbatch will serve as the executive producer.

The series has been written by One Day author David Nicholls and stars Luther and Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma.

Patrick Melrose is described as an “aristocratic and outrageously funny playboy” who turns to substance abuse in order to escape the memories of his abusive childhood.

Each episode in the series, a joint venture by Sky Atlantic and Showtime, is based on one of St Aubyn’s books, including the Man Booker shortlisted Mother’s Milk.

It is thought the series will air in 2018 and will also be shot in locations in London and the south of France.

READ MORE: Chris Pine spotted Glasgow Cathedral filming Netflix’s Outlaw King

It could be argued his appearance in Scotland is overdue after the Doctor Strange star didn’t appear for filming of Avengers Infinity War in Edinburgh.

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo filmed scenes in the Capital, but Cumberbatch instead completed his filming in Atlanta.

And the A-listers keep coming for Scotland, with Chris Pine’s Netflix series about Robert the Bruce also filming outside of Glasgow, capping a massive year for the film industry in the country.