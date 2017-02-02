Glasgow exhibition a must for outdoor enthusiasts

Scotland’s best-loved caravan and outdoor leisure exhibition returns to Glasgow this week to help outdoor enthusiasts discover the beauty of the great outdoors.

The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome & Holiday Home Show, which has driven back into town and take over the SECC, where it will be home to over 200 exhibitors and a whole host of industry experts over the four-day event.

With over 25,000 visitors expected, the 2017 show is set to be the biggest yet with more Caravans and Motorhomes than ever before. Ranging from entry level through to premium ‘A’ class Motorhomes in excess of £120,000, as well as more mid-range products and accessories, there really will be something for everyone.

Jamie Taylor, Group Show Director of QD Events, said: “With more and more people choosing to holiday at home instead of venturing abroad, the show is the perfect place for visitors to get to grips with all of the fantastic opportunities that holidaying in Scotland and the UK can offer.

“These type of holiday’s give people so much freedom on what they can do, particularly for those who love their family pet to come along and enjoy it as well.

“The show is open to everyone, from those who already have an interest and enjoy the great outdoors to ‘first-time campers’ as there is a wide variety of products and equipment to suit all types of outdoor holidays.”

Visitors to the show will be the first to uncover all the latest models, layout and interiors from luxury motorhomes, cool campervans, to the newest caravans, as well as ‘state of the art’ holiday homes and luxury lodges.

Back by popular demand, visitors can make their way to the tent village where they will find the dedicated Family Camping Area, discovering the new tent ranges available as well as a variety of high quality camping accessories.

If that wasn’t enough, a number of clubs and associations as well as holiday parks will be present and visitors will get the chance to book in advice on holidays across the UK.

With so many exhibitors, free help and advice, and exclusive offers and deals only available to show visitors in one destination, it’s the perfect place for adventure seekers to start planning their next venture.

Online tickets start at just £9 for seniors and £10 for adults - plus booking fees. Tickets on the door are £10.50 for seniors and £12 for adults. All tickets are valid for one day entry only and can be used on any one day between today and and Sunday.

Entry is free for children aged under 16 and there will be lots of free fun activities such as face painting, balloon modelling and a kid’s puzzle to keep the little ones happy.

Follow the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CaravanShowScotland.

The show is sponsored by BC Motorhomes and Leisure and is the largest exhibition in Scotland. Five halls of the vast SECC complex are being taken over during the four-day extravaganza and organisers have added a marquee which will be home again this year to the family camping area.

There will be superb range of products on offer including an impressive range of caravans, motorhomes, holiday homes, accessories, tents and marine products. All the big names will be on display so there is plenty of choice for those looking to buy a new tourer or holiday home and visitors can compare models, layouts and specifications without the need to travel across the country.

To find out more about this year’s exhibition visit: www.caravanshowscotland.com

