Glasgow breast surgeon convicted of carrying out ‘unnecessary’ ops

A breast surgeon has been convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent after carrying out a series of “completely unnecessary” operations - possibly to improve his earnings.

Ian Paterson, who was also convicted of three counts of unlawful wounding, was described in court by one victim as being “like God”, lied to patients and exaggerated - or invented - the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife.

The 59-year-old did so for “obscure motives” which may have included a desire to “earn extra money”, his trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard.

The Scottish-born surgeon had maintained that all the operations were necessary - but a jury of six men and five women agreed with the prosecution that Paterson carried out “extensive, life-changing operations for no medically justifiable reason”.