Glasgow actor and Brookside star Freddie Boardley dies aged 66

GLASWEGIAN actor Freddie Boardley, who was famous for his roles in Brookside, Coronation Street and Taggart, has died at the age of 66.

The TV star is reported to have passed away just before Christmas at his home in Glasgow after a battle with cancer.

Well-known for playing a ‘hard-man’, the Scot often featured on hit TV shows like BBC Comedy Bad Boys and Rab C Nesbitt.

He also toured with the prestigious National Theatre in London and took on the leading role in John Byre’s renowned play Slab Boys.