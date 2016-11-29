givingtuesday - Wildlife Trust appeals for ‘unselfies’

THE Scottish Wildlife Trust is the nation’s leading wildlife conservation charity. We have been working for more than 50 years to protect Scotland’s wildlife for the future.

The Trust’s network of 120 wildlife reserves are home to a wide range of iconic species including red squirrels, ospreys and grey seals.

From leading landscape scale conservation projects to managing wildlife reserves and campaigning for nature, they rely on the generosity of people to fund our work.

On November 29 they are are asking people to take an ‘unselfie’ - otherwise known as the selfless selfie -and #TurnYourTuesdayinto a #GivingTuesday for Scotland’s wildlife.