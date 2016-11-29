givingtuesday - Poppyscotland streaming live for first time

TO celebrate #GivingTuesday, Poppyscotland will be streaming live from the Lady Haig Poppy Factory over Facebook for the very first time.

Viewers will be shown around the fascinating poppy factory floor, hear from veterans who hand make the poppies each year and see first-hand how the poppies are made.

Five million poppies are handmade by disabled ex-servicemen and women each year.

They give their time and effort all-year round so that the Scottish public can wear their poppies with pride, and support our Armed Forces community. With this in mind, Poppyscotland is calling for the public to think of new ways they too can give back.

Give as You Live is an excellent example of this, so that shoppers can buy their Christmas gifts online and give a free donation to Poppyscotland at the same time.

Poppyscotland provides life-changing support to the Armed Forces community.

Money raised from the Scottish Poppy Appeal and Poppyscotland’s year-round fundraising enables them to deliver support to members of the Armed Forces community in Scotland by providing tailored funding and assistance.

The charity also funds services in advice, employment, housing, mental health, mobility and respite.

They can be found at: www.poppyscotland.org.uk