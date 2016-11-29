GivingTuesday - Alzheimer Scotland promotes vital helpline

ALZHEIMER Scotland is getting behind the Giving Tuesday campaign by promoting Alzheimer Scotland’s freephone 24 Hour Helpline - 0808 808 3000.

Scotland’s national dementia charity will use Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to raise awareness of the Dementia Helpline in the lead up to the festive season and ask the public to support the vital lifeline with a donation.

Dementia doesn’t take a break over Christmas and neither does the Dementia Helpline. For more than 25 years, there has been a voice on the end of the phone throughout the holidays, 24 hours a day, to listen and support anyone who needs to call.

The Charity’s appeal centres around the story of John who called the helpline following his mum’s diagnosis to talk things through. It will feature the global #GivingTuesday hashtag and is asking for donations to ensure that our helpline remains a Freephone 27/7 service.

Text from our animated #GivingTuesday GIF: “We’re asking you to support our Dementia Helpline so nobody faces dementia alone”.

The Alzheimer Scotland Dementia Helpline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year. Donate online at www.alzscot.org/donate