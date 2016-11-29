givingtuesday - A focus on WWF Scotland

THE charity part of the global WWF family whose aim is to work for a future where people and nature thrive.

A spokesman said: “We passionately believe that in order to safeguard the habitat of iconic species and protect people around the world from the damaging effects of climate change, there are positive changes we can make here in Scotland.

“That’s why we support the development of renewable energy, harnessing the abundant natural resources on our doorstep while reducing our reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

“As an island, we also need to protect our precious seas which support wildlife as well as the fishing and tourism industries and provide clean energy for our homes and businesses.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in helping create a fairer and healthier Scotland.”