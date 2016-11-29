GivingTuesday - A focus on the Boys Brigade

THE Boys’ Brigade is a Christian youth organisation that works with more than 20,000 young people across 430 communities in Scotland on a weekly basis

For Giving Tuesday, the BB is calling on communities to ‘show your support’ for local BB groups and to help the organisation make even more of a difference in young people’s lives.

This includes volunteering a couple of times a month, making a donation, or even just saying ‘thank you’ in person or on social media.

Learn more by visiting http://boys-brigade.org.uk/scotland/