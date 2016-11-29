givingtuesday - a focus on Simon Community Scotland

FOR 50 years, Simon Community Scotland has been working alongside people experiencing all forms of homelessness.

Bad things happen to all of us. Many of us have the support we need to pull through and recover from loss and trauma, but not everyone is so fortunate.

The role at Simon Community Scotland is to try and find what works for each person they encounter.

A spokesman said: “And we can all help! We can show compassion, volunteer and donate simple things that make a difference.

“On #GivingTuesday join our Rucksack and Handbag Appeal – 4th December.

“We’d like to consign homelessness to history. With your support we can. SimonScotland.org.”