GivingTuesday - A focus on Scots Cystic Fibrosis charity

THE Leanne Fund works with individuals and families across the Highlands, Islands and Grampian to provide vital social, practical, emotional and financial assistance - supporting the whole family.

Living with Cystic Fibrosis impacts daily on the lives of sufferers and their families.

The charity, based in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, provide a range of support services such as special treats and experiences, counselling; financial support; exercise schemes; complementary therapies and more.

The Leanne Fund aims to enable people affected by CF to lead a fuller life and for families to cope better as carers.